GRAINS-Chicago grains higher as crop ratings and external markets support

PARIS/BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, supported by lower than expected ratings for U.S. crops and wider gains in financial markets after China ease COVID-19 rules for travellers.

In a report released after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its rating of the country's corn crop in good-to-excellent shape to 67%, down 3 percentage points from a week ago, and lowered the soybean crop good/excellent score by 3 points to 65%.

"These figures are below traders' expectations and are supporting Chicago pre-opening prices," consultancy Agritel said, referring to the overnight trading session.

The ratings decline suggests hot, dry weather earlier in June had some impact on corn and soybeans, although cooler conditions since last week have tempered crop concerns.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn Cv1 was up 1.7% at $6.64 a bushel by 1145 GMT.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 1.2% to $14.49-3/4 a bushel.

Crude oil and other commodities rose as China's move to relax quarantine rules for international arrivals improved economic sentiment that has been dampened by China's strict COVID-19 policy and interest rate hikes by central banks. MKTS/GLOB

Grain market participants were also adjusting positions before closely watched U.S. acreage and stocks data on Thursday.

Analysts expect the USDA in its acreage report to show an upward revision to this year's corn plantings and a cut to the estimated soybean and spring wheat area.

CBOT wheat Wv1 rose 2.4% to $9.39-1/2 a bushel, regaining ground after falling to a four-month low on Monday.

Wheat markets have been pressured this month by early harvesting in the United States and Europe, as well as diplomatic talks to open a Black Sea export corridor for Ukrainian grain.

But doubts over a shipping agreement were growing as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued.

"If the negotiations went well, prices will keep falling. Otherwise, they would fluctuate at high levels," a China-based trader said.

An upturn in demand from importers was helping underpin wheat prices. GRA/TEND

Egypt's state grains buyer announced late on Monday that it will hold an international tender on Wednesday to buy wheat for shipment during August and/or September and/or October.

Prices at 1145 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

939.50

22.00

2.40

770.75

21.89

CBOT corn Cv1

664.00

11.00

1.68

593.25

11.93

CBOT soy Sv1

1449.75

17.00

1.19

1339.25

8.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

355.50

5.50

1.57

276.75

28.46

Paris maize EMAc1

303.00

3.00

1.00

226.00

34.07

Paris rape COMc1

696.50

15.00

2.20

754.00

-7.63

WTI crude oil CLc1

111.32

1.75

1.60

75.21

48.01

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.07

1.1368

-6.97

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

