GRAINS-Chicago grains flat as traders gauge impact of Ukraine-Russia talks

By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - Chicago grains were largely flat on Thursday, as cautious traders assessed the impact of the recent peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, both leading exporters of grains, and awaited the U.S. plantings report.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Boar of Trade (CBOT) inched up 0.46% to $10.28-1/2 a bushel.

Chicago corn fell 0.1% to $7.37 a bushel while soybeans fell 0.56% to $16.54-3/4 a bushel.

"Ceasefire seems unlikely for now," an Asia-based source with an international trading house said, referring to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"Market is relatively cautious at this moment, waiting for the USDA report."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its report on U.S. plantings and quarterly stocks figures later in the day.

Analysts expected the report to show higher soybean plantings and less corn plantings.

The war between Russia and Ukraine raged on even after the two countries held peace talks, which has disrupted logistics of global grains.

Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, the country's agriculture ministry said.

Buyers also sought alternative origins for grains, alleviating concerns over supplies.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

The U.S. and European equities rally wavered on Wednesday, as investors reviewed economic and geopolitical risks, while oil prices jumped more than $2 per barrel on the prospect of more Russian sanctions. [MKTS/GLOB] (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich) ((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 1)

