GRAINS-Chicago grains fall back ahead of USDA crop data

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices eased on Tuesday to break a four-day rally as investors adjusted positions before widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts.

The pullback was encouraged by a fresh 20-year high for the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive, and weather charts suggesting some rain for the U.S. Midwest in the week ahead.

Wheat added to steep losses from Monday, with news that talks will be held on Wednesday between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain exports also weighing on the market, traders said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 2.2% at $6.15-1/4 a bushel by 1117 GMT, and soybeans Sv1 were 2.3% lower at $13.73 a bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 gave up 2.2% to 8.38 a bushel.

Grain futures had rebounded from multi-month lows struck last week, supported by technical factors and growing concern about dry conditions for U.S. corn and soybean crops.

But the run-up to the monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), due at 1600 GMT, led some participants to re-adjust.

The strength in the dollar and related economic worries were hanging over commodity markets. FRX/O/R

"In addition to climatic uncertainties, economic and geopolitical risks are also present," consultancy Agritel said. "The rise in interest rates ... is pushing the euro/dollar to test the psychological threshold of parity."

Grain markets were digesting the USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report released late on Monday, which showed lower than expected ratings for corn and soybeans.

However, weather forecasts pointing to showers in part of the Midwest this week tempered concern about stress to pollinating corn.

Traders were waiting to see if Wednesday's talks in Istanbul would bring progress towards re-opening Ukraine's sea ports, closed since Russia's invasion began in late February.

Prices at 1117 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

838.00

-18.50

-2.16

770.75

8.73

CBOT corn Cv1

615.25

-13.75

-2.19

593.25

3.71

CBOT soy Sv1

1373.00

-32.00

-2.28

1339.25

2.52

Paris wheat BL2c1

346.75

-5.75

-1.63

276.75

25.29

Paris maize EMAc1

324.00

-2.50

-0.77

226.00

43.36

Paris rape COMc1

684.50

-13.50

-1.93

754.00

-9.22

WTI crude oil CLc1

99.11

-4.98

-4.78

75.21

31.78

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.00

0.00

-0.03

1.1368

-11.72

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

