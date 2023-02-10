GRAINS-Chicago grains edge up as weather, exports assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Enrico Dela Cruz

PARIS/MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday as participants assessed mixed crop conditions in North and South America as well as renewed Russian criticism of a Black Sea export agreement with Ukraine.

Grains were recouping losses from Thursday and remained in recent trading ranges as the markets awaited a clearer picture of South American harvest prospects and the start of the spring growing season in the northern hemisphere, analysts said.

The most-active soybean contract Sv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 0.2% up at $15.21-1/2 a bushel by 1138 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 also added 0.2% to $6.72 a bushel to recover from an earlier two-week low. Wheat Wv1 was 0.9% higher at $7.63-3/4 a bushel.

The soybean market was monitoring forecasts projecting rain in Argentina in the coming days, though showers may miss some drought-stricken crop belts.

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean production to 38 million tonnes from 41 million previously.

Expectations of a record soybean crop in Brazil have tempered worries over Argentine losses.

Brazilian supplies could curb U.S. soybean exports to China as the world's biggest soy importer emerges from prolonged COVID-19 restrictions.

"Traders are closely monitoring activity in China to see if the economy is picking up," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

"Before the massive arrival of the Brazilian crop, the USA is experiencing a slowdown in its exports," it added, referring to lower weekly U.S. export sales reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday.

However, heavy rain has slowed soy harvesting in Brazil and was starting to raise risks for corn planting.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain under the Black Sea deal between Russia and Ukraine due to Western obstacles, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

After similar criticism this week by another Russian official, the comments lent support to wheat prices by highlighting risks to the export deal that comes up for renewal next month, with no end in sight to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey)

