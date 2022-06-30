GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as U.S. acreage data looms

Updates with European trading, adds PARIS to dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged down on Thursday in cautious trading before publication of widely followed U.S. acreage and stocks data.

Weather forecasts pointing to moderate heat and some rain in the Midwest in early July helped to curb prices, while lower oil and equity markets also pressured grains as macroeconomic worries resurfaced. MKTS/GLOB

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 0.8% at $6.58-1/2 a bushel by 1131 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 0.8% to $9.22-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.3% to $14.73-3/4 a bushel.

Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to raise its estimate of domestic corn plantings in its acreage report due at 1600 GMT, though the planted area is expected to be well below last year's level.

The USDA is also expected to cut its estimates on soybean and spring wheat planting.

Early delays to spring planting because of cold, wet weather have created uncertainty over how U.S. farmers allocated acreage.

"Given the significant delays ... it is by no means certain that the corn acreage will ultimately turn out to be higher than initially expected," Commerzbank said in a note.

Grain markets are also increasingly turning their attention to summer growing conditions for U.S. corn and soybeans.

Moderate temperatures have eased crop worries since a heatwave two weeks ago, though traders were monitoring rainfall after dryness in parts of the Midwest.

Traders were also assessing a large wheat purchase by Egypt on Wednesday, in which the importer booked 815,000 tonnes.

The purchase, consisting mostly of French and Romanian wheat, supported expectations of strong demand for European Union supplies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions limit Black Sea trade.

The market will gain another indication of international demand from weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday.

Prices at 1131 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

922.50

-7.50

-0.81

770.75

19.69

CBOT corn Cv1

658.50

-5.50

-0.83

593.25

11.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1473.75

-4.50

-0.30

1339.25

10.04

Paris wheat BL2c1

357.75

-0.75

-0.21

276.75

29.27

Paris maize EMAc1

305.75

-0.25

-0.08

226.00

35.29

Paris rape COMc1

701.25

2.00

0.29

754.00

-7.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

109.25

-0.53

-0.48

75.21

45.26

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

0.00

-0.48

1.1368

-8.61

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

