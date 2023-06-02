GRAINS-Chicago grains consolidate as traders assess weather, data

Updates throughout with European trading, changes dateline

PARIS/MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures were little changed on Friday as the crop markets assessed mixed weather conditions ahead of U.S. data on grain exports and jobs later in the day.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.25% at $6.12-1/4 a bushel at 1041 GMT, consolidating after a sharp rebound from Wednesday's 2-1/2-year low.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were unchanged on the day at $13.29-1/2 a bushel, pausing following a bounce from its 1-1/2 year low on Wednesday.

In corn, the most-active July contract Cv1 eased 0.9% to $5.87-1/4, but deferred positions for 2023 crop fell only fractionally, as they remained underpinned by dry weather risks in the U.S. Midwest.

Grain traders were awaiting weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Financial markets were bracing for monthly U.S. jobs data to gauge economic conditions and prospects for interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

Investors took heart this week from the passage through Congress of a deal to avert a U.S. debt default as well as signs the Federal Reserve may pause its run of interest rate hikes.

The run-up to a meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil producing countries was also creating some caution on markets on Friday. O/R

A dry spell in the U.S. Midwest grain belt is expected to continue in the week ahead, though some forecasts pointing to rainfall from the end of next week have tempered concerns.

The start of Brazil's second annual corn harvest, which analysts expect to bring the country's production to a record high, was also offsetting U.S. weather worries and underscoring short-term export competition.

The wheat market was weighing drought losses in the U.S. Plains and pre-harvest rain damage in China against a wider prospect of large global supplies.

"Certainly, a supply threat against Chinese wheat from flooding in production areas is supportive but not a major threat to global wheat supplies," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

Traders continued to monitor tensions over a shipping corridor from war-torn Ukraine.

Kyiv said on Thursday the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal had been halted again as Russia had blocked the registration of ships to all Ukrainian ports.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Sohini Goswami and Rashmi Aich)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.