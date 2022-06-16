GRAINS-Chicago grains consolidate as hot weather, economy risks in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans were little changed on Thursday as the market assessed hot, dry weather in U.S. growing belts and digested central bank policy announcements as policymakers grapple with surging inflation.

The most-active soybean contract of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $16.92-1/2 by 1043 GMT, consolidating above a near two-week low touched on Wednesday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 ticked up 0.1% to $10.51-1/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 also inched up 0.1%, to $7.75 a bushel.

World stocks fell on Thursday and bonds resumed a slide after a Swiss interest rate hike fuelled concerns over inflation and aggressive policy tightening outlook from central banks. MKTS/GLOB

The unexpected Swiss move unsettled investors who had shown some relief following a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase announced on Wednesday.

Grain traders were taking a mixed view of a warm, dry spell in the central United States.

The conditions were expected to accelerate winter wheat harvesting and help some spring crops emerge after a cool, damp start to spring. But prolonged dryness was seen as a risk for corn and soy growth.

Temperatures were forecast to stay warm through the rest of June although with increased rain prospects towards the end of the month.

The market was consolidating amid "uncertainties over the evolution of weather conditions, combined with a lack of international demand," consultancy Agritel said.

A run of export activity had pushed soybean prices to a near-record high last week, before the market retreated this week.

After the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday the cancellation of 100,000 tonnes in soybean export sales for 2021/22, the market will get a broader update on international demand from the USDA's weekly U.S. grain export sales report at 1230 GMT.

Grain markets are wrestling with the impact on global supply from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to disrupt Ukrainian harvesting and exports for at least the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Prices at 1043 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1051.25

1.25

0.12

770.75

36.39

CBOT corn Cv1

775.00

1.00

0.13

593.25

30.64

CBOT soy Sv1

1692.50

-1.25

-0.07

1339.25

26.38

Paris wheat BL2c1

393.00

0.25

0.06

276.75

42.01

Paris maize EMAc1

335.50

0.50

0.15

226.00

48.45

Paris rape COMc1

760.00

6.00

0.80

754.00

0.80

WTI crude oil CLc1

114.55

-0.76

-0.66

75.21

52.31

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

0.00

-0.48

1.1368

-8.58

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)

