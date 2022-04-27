GRAINS-Chicago grains consolidate as harvest, geopolitical risks assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn were little changed on Wednesday as traders weighed demand concerns, adverse U.S. crop weather, and a Russian curb on gas flows to Europe in escalating tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Soybeans regained ground as renewed concern over an Indonesian ban on some palm oil exports supported oilseed markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.41% at $10.90-1/2 a bushel by 1008 GMT, holding on to most of its sharp gains from Tuesday.

CBOT corn Cv1 ticked up 0.03% to $8.01-3/4 bushel, consolidating around the $8 threshold, while soybeans Sv1 added 0.87% to $16.86-1/4 a bushel.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The move highlighted the risk of further energy supply tensions and offset recent demand worries linked to a resurgence in coronavirus cases in China. O/R

Grain markets remained nervous due to "fears of extensions of the conflict in Ukraine, combined with weather risks in both the U.S. and Brazil," consultancy Agritel said.

Global supplies of key crop staples will remain tight for at least two years after harvest shortfalls in some countries and shipping disruptions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Tuesday.

Adding to supply worries, drought is stressing part of the U.S. winter wheat crop and cool, wet weather hampering planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat.

Dryness is also a concern for some of Brazil's second annual corn crop.

Statistics Canada, meanwhile, on Tuesday estimated that Canadian farmers would increase wheat sowings and cut sharply the area with oilseed canola.

Soybean futures were pressured on Tuesday by an increased estimate of Brazil's exports by industry association Anec.

However, steady demand for U.S. soybeans from China and uncertainty over the impact of a planned Indonesian ban on some palm oil exports were underpinning prices, traders said. POI/

Prices at 1008 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1090.50

-4.50

-0.41

770.75

41.49

CBOT corn Cv1

801.75

0.25

0.03

593.25

35.15

CBOT soy Sv1

1686.25

14.50

0.87

1339.25

25.91

Paris wheat BL2c1

417.50

2.25

0.54

276.75

50.86

Paris maize EMAc1

340.00

2.00

0.59

226.00

50.44

Paris rape COMc1

1064.00

4.25

0.40

754.00

41.11

WTI crude oil CLc1

102.47

0.77

0.76

75.21

36.25

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.22

1.1368

-6.64

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.