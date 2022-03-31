GRAINS-Chicago grains consolidate ahead of USDA crop data

By Gus Trompiz and Hallie Gu

PARIS/BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures were little changed on Thursday as the market awaited U.S. planting and inventory estimates that were taking the focus away from the war in Ukraine which has disrupted global supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Boar of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 5 cents, or 0.5%, at $10.32-1/4 a bushel by 1154 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 inched up a quarter cent to $7.38-1/4 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 added half a cent to $16.64-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its report on U.S. plantings and quarterly stocks at 1600 GMT.

The data is widely followed in global grain markets and has taken on extra significance as traders grapple with supply tensions created by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world's biggest grain exporters.

Analysts expected the report to show higher soybean plantings and less corn plantings.

Grains, like other commodity markets, have been volatile during the month-old conflict in Ukraine, which has cut exports through the Black Sea.

However, the run-up to the USDA data kept grain futures more subdued than other markets.

Crude oil prices were down around 5% on Thursday on news the United States was considering a biggest-ever release of oil from its strategic reserve in response to the war in Ukraine. O/R

Grain traders are also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures on Thursday for an update on overseas demand.

Prices at 1154 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1032.25

5.00

0.49

770.75

33.93

CBOT corn Cv1

738.25

0.25

0.03

593.25

24.44

CBOT soy Sv1

1664.50

0.50

0.03

1339.25

24.29

Paris wheat BL2c1

365.25

2.75

0.76

276.75

31.98

Paris maize EMAc1

317.00

-1.00

-0.31

226.00

40.27

Paris rape COMc1

951.50

-10.50

-1.09

754.00

26.19

WTI crude oil CLc1

102.24

-5.58

-5.18

75.21

35.94

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

-0.01

-0.48

1.1368

-2.34

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

