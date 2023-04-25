GRAINS-Chicago grains close flat or down with weather, Black Sea in focus

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures closed flat or lower on Tuesday, with wheat hitting a 21-month low, as markets were weighed down by a dip in stocks and crude oil and clear forecasts for U.S. planting weather, traders said.

Corn closed slightly up as the market weighed increasing export competition from Brazil, better weather for U.S. spring plantings and uncertainty over the continuation of an agreement allowing Black Sea exports from Ukraine.

Soybeans were also pressured down by news that Brazil was shipping soy to the United States.

"Historically, we're still in high price levels for a lot of these markets, and if we don't have bullish news during planting and growing seasons, then we'll be lower," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) closed 4 cents lower to settle at $6.53 a bushel, after hitting its lowest since July 2021 at $6.42-1/2.

Rains expected for parched areas growing U.S. wheat also pressured prices.

CBOT corn Cv1 settled up 1/4 cent at $6.07-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 closed down 18-1/2 cents at $14.17-1/2 a bushel.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said a U.N. proposal on improving and extending the deal can succeed only if the international community collectively pressures Russia.

Russia is expected to harvest a large wheat crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union crop conditions remain favourable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and Aurora Ellis)

((Cassandra.garrison@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.