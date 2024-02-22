GRAINS-Chicago grain futures rebound from lows on short-covering

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Peter Hobson

PARIS/CANBERRA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures rose on Thursday as traders covered short positions after most contracts hit multi-month lows this week, with corn edging higher after hitting its lowest level since November 2020 in the previous session.

Wheat rose after hitting a 3-month low on Tuesday, pressured by plentiful Russian supplies, while soybeans extended gains in the previous session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.1% at $4.24-1/2 a bushel at 1200 GMT, after falling as low as $4.08-3/4.

Wheat Wv1 was up 0.9% at $5.83 a bushel after falling as low as $5.53-1/2 on Tuesday, not far from September's three-year low of $5.40.

A further decline in corn prices was likely, however, said Ole Houe at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"With the weight of the South American crop now coming at us, I think we'll go below $4," he said, though he warned that the huge short position held by investors meant that when a rally does occur, it is likely to be rapid.

Expected rainfall over the next few days in Argentina's Pampas region will likely boost 2023/24 soybean and corn crops there, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a report.

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its estimates for the country's 2023/24 soybean and corn harvests, but the 49.5 million metric tons of soy and 57 million tons of corn are still a huge improvement on the previous season.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $11.68-1/4 a bushel, having touched $11.64-3/4 on Wednesday.

Corn, soybeans and wheat have all fallen between 8% and 13% so far this year amid selling by speculative investors who think plentiful supply and falling Chinese demand for animal feed will lead to further losses.

Prices at 1200 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 583.00 5.00 0.87 CBOT corn Cv1 424.50 0.25 0.06 CBOT soy Sv1 1168.25 3.25 0.28 Paris wheat BL2c1 205.25 1.50 0.74 Paris maize EMAc1 174.00 0.75 0.43 Paris rapeseed COMc1 420.50 -1.75 -0.41 WTI crude oil CLc1 77.78 -0.13 -0.17 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.09 0.00 0.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Peter Hobson ans Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan) ((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

