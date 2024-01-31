GRAINS-Chicago grain futures ease as demand doubts persist

Updates at 1310 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures eased on Wednesday after a day-earlier rebound as renewed concerns about Chinese demand put the focus back on swelling global supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.4% at $12.13-1/2 a bushel while corn Cv1 edged 0.3% lower to $4.46-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans and corn had rebounded on Tuesday after hitting two- and three-year lows, respectively, with support from a rally in crude oil and covering by investors holding a large short position.

But oil and other commodity markets were pressured on Wednesday after data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth straight month in January. O/R

Soybean oil and meal prices on China's Dalian Commodities Exchange, meanwhile, have fallen as demand slows in the Asian nation, the world's top soy importer, due partly to a shrinking pig herd.

Uncertainty over Chinese imports has added to price pressure from favourable harvest prospects in South America, which competes with the United States in export markets.

Rabobank said "yield-boosting South American rainfall (for corn and soy), Chinese demand headwinds and a good production outlook for U.S. and Russian wheat" were weighing on prices.

Shipping disruptions in the Red Sea were also curbing grain prices as exporters offset higher freight costs, it added.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 1.2% at $5.98-1/4 a bushel, after bouncing off a one-week low on Tuesday.

Russian export prices fell again last week, underscoring export competition, though maritime flows from Ukraine were being slowed by the Red Sea crisis, according to brokers.

Condition ratings for winter wheat improved during January in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, though ratings declined in other states including Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week.

Prices at 1310 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 598.25 -7.25 -1.20 CBOT corn Cv1 446.50 -1.25 -0.28 CBOT soy Sv1 1213.50 -5.25 -0.43 Paris wheat BL2c1 212.25 -1.50 -0.70 Paris maize EMAc1 183.75 -1.00 -0.54 Paris rapeseed COMc1 418.25 -2.50 -0.59 WTI crude oil CLc1 76.88 -0.94 -1.21 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.08 0.00 -0.05 Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

