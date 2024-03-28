GRAINS-Chicago futures subdued ahead of USDA data

Updates at 1228 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday, consolidating after losses this week as traders awaited U.S. planting and stocks estimates that are among the most closely watched grain data releases of the year.

A strong dollar and ample supplies in South America and the Black Sea region were keeping a lid on prices, though uncertainty over the spring growing season and the war in Ukraine were underpinning grain markets.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $11.89-1/2 a bushel by 1228 GMT. CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 0.1% to $5.47 a bushel and corn Cv1 ticked up 0.2% to $4.27-1/2 a bushel.

Corn was steadying after a three-week low earlier in the session, while soybeans and wheat were coming off one-week lows.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will publish at 1600 GMT its prospective planting and quarterly stocks reports.

Analysts on average expect to the reports to show stocks of soybeans, corn and wheat to have increased year on year and that farmers intend to plant more soybeans and less corn and wheat this year.

"There are a lot of moving pieces in today's reports and historically there have been big surprises. This will be a volatile trading session," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

Losses this week have stifled a price recovery from three-year lows struck in the past month.

"There is no immediate reason for the market to rally from a supply and demand point of view," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Consultancy Agroconsult said Brazil would produce 156.5 million metric tons of soybeans this year, increasing its estimate after surveying fields nationally.

In Argentina, dry weather in the main agricultural regions over the next week will benefit the start of soy and corn harvests after recent heavy rains, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Prices at 1228 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

547.00

-0.50

-0.09

CBOT corn Cv1

427.50

0.75

0.18

CBOT soy Sv1

1189.50

-3.00

-0.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

203.00

2.25

1.12

Paris maize EMAc1

191.75

1.25

0.66

Paris rapeseed COMc1

442.00

0.50

0.11

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.65

1.30

1.60

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.37

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

