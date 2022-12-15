GRAINS-Chicago futures steady as investors assess Fed remarks, weather

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate guidance, while traders assessed mixed crop weather in North and South America.

Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures following brisk soybean demand in recent weeks.

CBOT wheat Wv1 ticked up 0.3% to $7.51-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 inched 0.1% lower to $6.50 a bushel.

Share prices fell and the dollar firmed after the Federal Reserve flagged more interest rate hikes next year to contain inflation. MKTS/GLOB

With inflation likely remaining elevated, the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep rates high through 2023, raising the risk of weak economic growth next year, ANZ bank said in a report.

The Bank of England similarly pointed to more possible rises as it also increased rates on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank rate policy decision.

Drought in Argentina remained a concern for grain markets, with hot weather seen limiting the benefit of showers in recent days, although growing conditions were much more favourable in Brazil.

"Argentina's dryness is threatening grain and oilseed supplies, but Brazil’s bumper harvest should prevent any tears," Rabobank said in a note.

In the wheat market, traders were monitoring freezing weather forecast in U.S. winter wheat belts, which could hurt crops already struggling with drought.

Drought damage to Argentina's wheat crop was also a concern, although continuing flows of Russian and Ukrainian supplies were capping international prices, traders said.

Prices at 1245 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

751.75

2.50

0.33

770.75

-2.47

CBOT corn Cv1

650.00

-0.50

-0.08

593.25

9.57

CBOT soy Sv1

1481.25

-1.00

-0.07

1339.25

10.60

Paris wheat BL2c1

301.50

-1.00

-0.33

276.75

8.94

Paris maize EMAc1

283.75

-0.50

-0.18

226.00

25.55

Paris rape COMc1

561.00

-1.00

-0.18

754.00

-25.60

WTI crude oil CLc1

77.28

0.00

0.00

75.21

2.75

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

-0.01

-0.58

1.1368

-6.58

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Vinay Dwivedi)

