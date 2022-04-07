GRAINS-Chicago futures firm ahead of USDA weekly exports report

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in Asian trading on Thursday ahead of a weekly export sales report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while traders kept a close watch on the Ukraine crisis that has disrupted global supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $10.43-1/4 a bushel, as of 0444 GMT, after initially swinging back and forth in a tight range.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 climbed 0.3% to $16.23-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 added 0.1% to $7.57-1/4 a bushel.

Tightening global grains supply has underpinned prices, exacerbated by Black Sea shipment disruptions, unfavourable U.S. weather and some countries restricting exports. CBOT soybean is up 21% this year, while wheat has risen 35% and corn has climbed 27%.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has strengthened the expectation for global agricultural supply reduction in 2022/23," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures in China said in a quarterly outlook.

Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of wheat and corn.

The current supply-demand situation has become "difficult to be completely reversed in the short term", they said.

But the analysts said traders' attention may shift in the second quarter to U.S. crop conditions, with the market becoming "more sensitive" particularly to the weather situation.

The USDA on Monday rated just 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop to be good to excellent, as many U.S. growers face drought risks.

Ahead of the USDA weekly export sales report, scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, analysts had expected the government to report U.S. corn sales in the week ended March 31 at 575,000 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes, soybean sales at 600,000 tonnes to 1.550 million tonnes and wheat sales at 100,000 to 750,000 tonnes.

Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

