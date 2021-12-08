GRAINS-Chicago futures ease with USDA data, coronavirus in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans prices eased on Wednesday before widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors weighed risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.9% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel by 1210 GMT.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.9% at $12.38-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 0.3% lower at $5.84-1/4 a bushel.

Share and oil prices saw choppy trade on Wednesday as investors digested news that the Omicron variant may partially evade protection from two doses of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine.MKTS/GLOB

Grain markets, meanwhile, were cautious ahead of Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA monthly world supply-and-demand estimates.

"Weaker than expected export performance could lead to a slight increase in U.S. wheat and soybean stocks," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report.

"The market is also waiting for a better knowledge of crop conditions in South America for the next few weeks."

Forecasts have pointed to improved growing weather in South America, but parts of southern Brazil remained affected by dryness.

Corn and soybean markets are also assessing Tuesday's announcement by the U.S. government of plans to scale back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wheat market is watching for an update on Australia's harvest, with hopes that a drier spell in the coming week will avert further quality damage.

In Europe, farm office FranceAgriMer cut its forecast for French soft wheat stocks and raised its projection of end of season stocks for the second month in a row.

Prices at 1210 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

801.50

-7.00

-0.87

640.50

25.14

CBOT corn Cv1

584.25

-1.75

-0.30

484.00

20.71

CBOT soy Sv1

1238.75

-11.50

-0.92

1311.00

-5.51

Paris wheat BL2H2

288.00

-3.75

-1.29

195.50

47.31

Paris maize EMAc1

244.25

-3.00

-1.21

219.00

11.53

Paris rape COMc1

691.25

-5.00

-0.72

418.25

65.27

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.72

0.67

0.93

48.52

49.88

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.07

1.2100

-6.85

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

