GRAINS-Chicago futures drift as focus turns to USDA data

By Gus Trompiz and Enrico Dela Cruz

April 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures were little changed on Thursday as traders awaited U.S. government supply and demand data to gauge the potential impact of the war in Ukraine and planting trends in the United States.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.1% at $10.42 a bushel by 1121 GMT.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched up 0.3% to $16.24 a bushel, while corn Cv1 edged down 0.2% to $7.54-3/4 a bushel.

Chicago grain prices rallied early this week, supported by worries over a protracted conflict in Ukraine and weather risks in U.S. growing belts, before consolidating since Wednesday.

Grain markets are turning their attention towards Friday's monthly world crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Before that, the USDA will issue its weekly export sales report later on Thursday.

Russia's six-week-old invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global grain supplies already seen by analysts as relatively tight in key exporting zones.

The current supply-demand situation has become "difficult to be completely reversed in the short term", analysts at Zhongzhou Futures in China said.

Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

The continuing war has led analysts to project reduced Ukrainian export capacity for 2022/23 as well as for the rest of this season, with efforts by merchants to use non-maritime export routes from Ukraine generating limited volumes so far.

Analysts and traders are also weighing wider U.S. and European supply prospects as the spring growing season gets under way in the northern hemisphere.

Poor conditions for U.S. winter wheat in drought-hit areas and expectations of reduced corn plantings due to fertiliser costs have created uncertainty about U.S. supply potential.

Prices at 1121 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1042.00

1.25

0.12

770.75

35.19

CBOT corn Cv1

754.75

-1.75

-0.23

593.25

27.22

CBOT soy Sv1

1624.00

4.50

0.28

1339.25

21.26

Paris wheat BL2c1

366.25

2.25

0.62

276.75

32.34

Paris maize EMAc1

316.00

-3.50

-1.10

226.00

39.82

Paris rape COMc1

959.75

6.25

0.66

754.00

27.29

WTI crude oil CLc1

97.66

1.43

1.49

75.21

29.85

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.02

1.1368

-4.20

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.