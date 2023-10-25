GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on favourable rains in major crop areas

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures dipped on Thursday, pressured by beneficial rains over South American and U.S. crop areas.

Corn also extended its losses in early Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.8% at $5.64 a bushel by 0132 GMT.

* CBOT soybeans Sv1 shed 0.3% to $13.05-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT corn Cv1 lost 0.2% to $4.79 a bushel.

* U.S. farmers had harvested three-quarters of their soybean crop and 59% of their corn by Sunday, according to weekly data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released on Monday.

* The figures were roughly in line with trade expectations, but ahead of the five-year average pace for each crop.

* Argentina's main farmland welcomed an average of 45.5 millimeters (1.8 inches) of rainfall last weekend, according to the Rosario stock exchange, which has forecast additional rainfall between Monday and Tuesday of next week.

* Rains in Argentina, which also weighed on corn prices, are a relief for the South American agricultural powerhouse, which endured a historic drought last season.

* The Rosario stock exchange said rains in Argentina will also benefit wheat, while widespread rain has improved conditions for the development of winter crops in Ukraine.

* Traders will review weekly U.S. grain and soybean export sales data expected to be released on Thursday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks slipped on Wednesday after the latest round of earnings prompted concern among investors over the economic outlook, adding to the angst over painfully high interest rates, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar ticked up. MKTS/GLOB

