GRAINS-Chicago futures consolidate as USDA supply-demand report in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Enrico Dela Cruz

April 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures were little changed on Friday as traders awaited a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) world crop report to gauge the potential impact of the Ukraine war on global supply.

Grain prices remained underpinned by Russia's six-week-old invasion of Ukraine, which has stalled large amounts of Ukrainian exports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Soybean and corn futures were also adjusting to monthly forecasts on Thursday by Brazilian state agency CONAB, which reduced its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop estimate and raised its corn production outlook.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.3% at $10.22-1/2 a bushel by 1011 GMT.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.2% to $16.48 a bushel, after earlier reaching a one-week high, while corn Cv1 edged down 0.6% to $7.45-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its monthly global supply and demand report at 1600 GMT, with the focus on further revisions in view of the Ukraine crisis.

The report marks another key indicator for grain markets after last week's USDA planting estimates that projected a bigger than expected shift from corn to soybeans by U.S. farmers.

The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) on Friday said its world food price index hit a new record in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in grain and vegetable oil markets.

The agency also cut its forecasts for world wheat production this year and for global cereal trade in 2021/22 due to disruption linked to the war.

While the market fears lasting effects on global crop supply from the ongoing war, short-term worries about wheat exports have been tempered by continuing Russian shipments and increased Indian exports, traders said.

Prices at 1011 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1022.50

-2.75

-0.27

770.75

32.66

CBOT corn Cv1

745.75

-4.50

-0.60

593.25

25.71

CBOT soy Sv1

1648.00

2.50

0.15

1339.25

23.05

Paris wheat BL2c1

363.75

0.00

0.00

276.75

31.44

Paris maize EMAc1

317.00

-0.25

-0.08

226.00

40.27

Paris rape COMc1

961.25

0.25

0.03

754.00

27.49

WTI crude oil CLc1

96.91

0.88

0.92

75.21

28.85

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.13

1.1368

-4.43

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

