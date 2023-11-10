News & Insights

GRAINS-Chicago corn slumps on forecast for record-large US crop

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 10, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures posted a third straight weekly decline on Friday, as traders reacted to a government forecast that U.S. farmers will produce a record-large crop this year.

Wheat was lower, following corn. Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in Chicago wheat futures, leaving the market prone to volatility and bouts of short-covering.

Soybean futures rose, supported by technical buying.

Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active December corn CZ3 futures settled down 4 cents at $4.64 per bushel. For the week, the contract fell 15-1/2 cents a bushel or nearly 2.8%.

The downturn came a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its estimate for the nation's 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion in October.

"The corn market is still dealing with the aftermath of yesterday's USDA report," said Dale Durchholz, a commodity risk consultant in Bloomington, Illinois. "Some people are probably thinking the corn crop is even a little bit larger yet."

A recovery in crude oil after losses this week also lent some support to grains on Friday. O/R

CBOT December soft red winter wheat WZ3 settled down 5-1/2 cents at $5.75-1/4 per bushel, while most-active January soybean futures SF24 settled up 4 cents to $13.47-1/2 per bushel.

A wave of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans lifted the oilseed.

Brazilian crop agency Conab raised its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis and Rod Nickel)

