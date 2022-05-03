GRAINS-Chicago corn rises on U.S. planting delays; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of previous session's losses, as planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest supported the market; while wheat and soybeans gained ground as well.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.1% to $7.93-1/2 a bushel, as of 0034 GMT. Wheat Wv1 rose 0.4% to $10.49-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.1% to $16.31-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported slower-than-expected plantings, with just 14% of corn planting complete by Sunday, lagging average analyst estimates of 16% and well-behind the five-year average of 33%.

* However, gains were limited by concerns over demand. Lockdowns in China weighed on U.S. export optimism, as the nation is a top buyer of U.S. agricultural goods.

* Wheat ticked higher, but gains were limited by rains across parts of the U.S. Plains, which aided parched winter crops.

* U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%.

* Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said.

* Since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in late February, the country has been forced to export grain by train over its western border or from its small Danube river ports rather than by sea.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global equity markets edged higher on Tuesday while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slid from the 3% level as investors remained cautious, expecting the Federal Reserve to hike rates by the most in a single day since 2000 to curb inflation. MKTS/GLOB

