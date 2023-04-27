News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Chicago corn plunges on cancelled Chinese sales, wheat falls further

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 27, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat touched another 21-month low on Thursday while corn hit an eight-month low as export competition and cancelled sales by China hung over grain markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.64% at $6.31-1/2 a bushel by 1057 CDT (1537 GMT), falling for a seventh straight session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop corn to China, leading CBOT corn Cv1 to fall 2.45% to $5.86-1/4 a bushel and underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

Wheat earlier fell to its weakest since July 2021 at $6.26, below a previous 21-month low on Wednesday.

"We're unwinding a lot of the bullish news. Russia has a large wheat crop they are selling into the world market, Ukraine is trying to sell their grain into the world market, and the EU is trying to keep grain from coming into their countries," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

Rain expected this week and next in the U.S. Plains has tempered ample drought concerns regarding hard red winter wheat.

Global wheat supplies have also led the market to look beyond repeated warnings from Moscow that it will pull out of a Black Sea grain deal allowing shipments from Ukraine unless Russian demands are addressed.

Soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.51% to $14.07-1/2 a bushel.

Advancing U.S. spring planting and competition from Brazil were also a drag on Chicago corn and soybeans.

"There is too much competition on corn and soybeans, and the weather is open for planting," Roose added.

Net sales of U.S. corn for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years fell to a 15-week low of 400,000 tonnes in the week ended April 20, USDA data showed.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Cassandra.garrison@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.