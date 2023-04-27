GRAINS-Chicago corn plunges on cancelled Chinese sales, wheat falls further

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat touched another 21-month low on Thursday while corn hit an eight-month low as export competition and cancelled sales by China hung over grain markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.64% at $6.31-1/2 a bushel by 1057 CDT (1537 GMT), falling for a seventh straight session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop corn to China, leading CBOT corn Cv1 to fall 2.45% to $5.86-1/4 a bushel and underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

Wheat earlier fell to its weakest since July 2021 at $6.26, below a previous 21-month low on Wednesday.

"We're unwinding a lot of the bullish news. Russia has a large wheat crop they are selling into the world market, Ukraine is trying to sell their grain into the world market, and the EU is trying to keep grain from coming into their countries," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

Rain expected this week and next in the U.S. Plains has tempered ample drought concerns regarding hard red winter wheat.

Global wheat supplies have also led the market to look beyond repeated warnings from Moscow that it will pull out of a Black Sea grain deal allowing shipments from Ukraine unless Russian demands are addressed.

Soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.51% to $14.07-1/2 a bushel.

Advancing U.S. spring planting and competition from Brazil were also a drag on Chicago corn and soybeans.

"There is too much competition on corn and soybeans, and the weather is open for planting," Roose added.

Net sales of U.S. corn for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years fell to a 15-week low of 400,000 tonnes in the week ended April 20, USDA data showed.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

