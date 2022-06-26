GRAINS-Chicago corn falls on improving weather prospects; soybean, wheat drop

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday, extending a drop from previous sessions after brief bargain-buying, as prospects of improving weather in some producing regions weighed on prices.

Soybeans and wheat also edged lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 slid 2.7% to $6.55 a bushel. Chicago wheat fell 0.4% to $9.32-3/4 a bushel, while soybean shed 0.75% to $14.13-1/2 a bushel.

* Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed at 500,000 tonnes, the supply minister said on Sunday.

* Supply Minister Aly Moselhy also said Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its June acreage survey on this week, which is expected to show an increase in corn plantings from the March survey and a decrease in both soy and wheat.

* U.S. Midwest corn crop was more likely to receive some much-needed rain early in its yield-determining pollination phase of development, according to the latest weather outlook.

* Traders were also watching the USDA report on quarterly U.S. grain stocks as of June 1, to be released this Thursday, which is expected to shower larger stocks or corn and soybean, but smaller wheat stocks.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Friday. They were net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities rallied last week and registered strong gains for the week as a recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about inflation and the rate hike outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Durable Goods May

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.