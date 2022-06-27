GRAINS-Chicago corn falls as weather prospects improve

Updates prices, adds details

BEIJING/PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday, weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions.

Wheat and soybeans rose after strong losses the previous week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 slid 0.9% to $7.43-1/2 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 1.3% to $9.48-3/4 a bushel, while soybean rose 0.5% to $14.31-1/2 a bushel.

U.S. Midwest corn crop was more likely to receive some much-needed rain early in its yield-determining pollination phase of development, according to the latest weather outlook.

"Weather conditions have eased a little," said Wang Xiaoyang, senior analyst with Sinolink Futures.

"Expectation of drought has weakened," Wang added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its June acreage survey this week, which is expected to show an increase in corn plantings from the March survey and a decrease in both soy and wheat.

Traders were also watching the USDA report on quarterly U.S. grain stocks as of June 1, to be released this Thursday, which is expected to show larger stocks of corn and soybean, but smaller wheat stocks.

Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed at 500,000 tonnes, the supply minister said on Sunday.

Supply Minister Aly Moselhy also said Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months.

In Europe consultancy Strategie Grains slightly raised its forecast for this year's rapeseed harvest in the 27-member bloc to 18.3 million tonnes, from 18.2 million a month ago and now nearly 8% above last year's crop.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Friday. They were net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

World shares extended their bounce on Monday, building on Friday's strong Wall Street close as off-peak oil prices helped sentiment improve and temper fears of prolonged inflation. MKTS/GLOB

Prices at 1051 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

948,75

12,25

1,31

CBOT corn Cv1

743,50

-6,75

-0,90

CBOT soy Sv1

1431,50

7,25

0,51

Paris wheat BL2U2

358,25

1,00

0,28

Paris maize EMAc1

306,25

-0,75

-0,24

Paris rapeseed COMc1

691,50

-5,00

-0,72

WTI crude oil CLc1

107,84

0,22

0,20

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0585

0,00

0,29

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Bernadette Baum)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

