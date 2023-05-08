GRAINS-Chicago corn ends flat, soy dips as US planting progresses

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ended down and corn was flat on Monday, as U.S. planting progressed ahead of last year and uncertainty over whether Ukraine's safe shipping agreement for grain exports will be extended with the deal set to expire on May 18.

Corn Cv1, one of the crops exported out of Ukraine, ended flat at $5.96-1/2 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 settled down 2-3/4 cents at $14.33-3/4 a bushel.

The report also showed a slight improvement to winter wheat ratings, though 29% in good and excellent condition was less than what analysts had expected.

Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement, while Turkey and the United Nations are working to extend it.

Ukraine is also a wheat exporter.

"Russia is no longer inspecting incoming ships to the Ukrainian ports, so it pretty much shuts down exports coming out of Ukraine," Fritz said.

The agricultural markets were looking ahead to a monthly U.S. crop production report on May 12.

