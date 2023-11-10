News & Insights

GRAINS-Chicago corn continues slump on USDA report; wheat lower

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 10, 2023 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures turned down for a second straight session on Friday, as traders continued to react to government forecasts that U.S. farmers will produce a record-breaking crop this year.

Wheat was slightly lower, following corn, as commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to volatility and bouts of short covering.

Meanwhile, soybean futures were mixed, with nearby contracts firm on technical buying early in the session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1.23% at $4.62-1/4 a bushel by 1657 GMT. The downturn comes a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its estimate for the nation's 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion in October.

"The corn market is still dealing with the aftermath of yesterday's USDA report," said Dale Durchholz, a private commodity risk consultant in Bloomington, Illinois. "Some people are probably thinking the corn crop is even a little bit larger yet."

Durchholz said he expects few traders will want to buy corn contracts on Friday, other than at the end of the session to cover short positions.

"The big funds, their trends still say the direction is down," he said.

A recovery in crude oil after losses this week also lent some support to grains on Friday. O/R

CBOT wheat Wv1 eased 0.73% to $5.76-1/2 a bushel. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.26% at $13.47 a bushel.

A wave of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and erratic weather hampering planting in Brazil tempered downward pressure on beans on the day.

Brazilian crop agency Conab, meanwhile, also created support for the bulls by forecasting on Thursday that Brazil will produce more soybeans than previously expected.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
