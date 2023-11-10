GRAINS-Chicago corn continues slump on USDA report; wheat lower

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures turned down for a second straight session on Friday, as traders continued to react to government forecasts that U.S. farmers will produce a record-breaking crop this year.

Wheat was slightly lower, following corn, as commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to volatility and bouts of short covering.

Meanwhile, soybean futures were mixed, with nearby contracts firm on technical buying early in the session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1.23% at $4.62-1/4 a bushel by 1657 GMT. The downturn comes a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its estimate for the nation's 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion in October.

"The corn market is still dealing with the aftermath of yesterday's USDA report," said Dale Durchholz, a private commodity risk consultant in Bloomington, Illinois. "Some people are probably thinking the corn crop is even a little bit larger yet."

Durchholz said he expects few traders will want to buy corn contracts on Friday, other than at the end of the session to cover short positions.

"The big funds, their trends still say the direction is down," he said.

A recovery in crude oil after losses this week also lent some support to grains on Friday. O/R

CBOT wheat Wv1 eased 0.73% to $5.76-1/2 a bushel. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.26% at $13.47 a bushel.

A wave of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and erratic weather hampering planting in Brazil tempered downward pressure on beans on the day.

Brazilian crop agency Conab, meanwhile, also created support for the bulls by forecasting on Thursday that Brazil will produce more soybeans than previously expected.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

