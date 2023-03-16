GRAINS-Chicago corn closes higher on consecutive China flash sales

By Cassandra Garrison

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures ended higher for a third straight session on Thursday on U.S. export demand, while wheat lost ground as the United Nations pushed for an extension of the Black Sea grains deal, analysts said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture made its third consecutive announcement of old-crop U.S. corn sales to China, totaling 1.92 million tonnes over three days. Some traders expect USDA to report sales of another 600,000 tonnes or so of U.S. corn before the week ends.

Corn sales to China had not flashed on consecutive days since May 2021, and the last corn flash to China before this week was in August.

Wheat fell, analysts said, as the U.N. backed Turkey and Ukraine by calling for a 120-day rollover of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Russia has said it would only extend the pact for 60 days.

"It looks like the Black Sea deal gets done. It's just whether it's 60 or 120 days," said Craig Turner, a commodities broker at Daniels Trading.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1settled up 6-1/4 cents at $6.32-3/4 per bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 closed down 3-3/4 cents at $6.99 per bushel. Soybeans Sv1settled up 2-1/4 cent at $14.91-1/2 per bushel, after dropping to $14.78, the contract's lowest level since Feb. 28.

The mood in grains markets was cautious given recent turmoil in broader financial markets in the wake of the collapse of two U.S. banks.

