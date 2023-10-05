GRAINS-Chicago corn and wheat rally after US export data, soybeans firm

By Zachary Goelman

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Thursday, while soybeans were mostly steady in choppy trading as traders digested a U.S. government report on American farm export sales, while weaker oil prices, falling equity markets and soaring bond yields raised concern about global demand.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn Cv1 climbed over 1.5% to $4.94 a bushel by 11:23 a.m. CDT (1723 GMT), rebounding from two sessions of losses and finding support at the December contract's CZ3 20-day moving average. Soft red winter wheat Wv1 rose nearly 3% to $5.76-3/4, rallying after Wednesday's slide as drought risks to southern hemisphere crops countered pressure from ample Black Sea supplies. The most-active soybean contract Sv1 was about 0.3% higher at $12.77 a bushel.

Export sales figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday pegged weekly foreign purchases of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat within the estimates of analysts polled by Reuters.

"The export sales today were reasonably good," said Dale Durchholz, a private commodity risk consultant in Bloomington, Illinois. But he added that they did little to assuage worries about what he called "a generally lackluster export sector."

U.S. crop supplies are in sharp focus. Mild autumn weather is expected to speed harvesting, while recent data suggested better yields than feared following hot, dry summer spells.

"There's a bull camp out there in the corn and bean markets absolutely insisting that we're in for some shock on yields, that they're really going to be much lower than anybody's thinking. I'm not in that camp," said Clayton Pope of agriculture risk consultancy Clayton Pope Commodities in Champaign, Illinois.

"We're actually hearing the opposite. Most of our customers are extremely pleased with their yields," he said.

The USDA is set to release a closely-watched report on the current U.S. harvest on Oct. 12.

(Reporting by Zachary Goelman in New York City; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

