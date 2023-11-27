GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures hit contract lows; corn falls

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chicago grain and soybean futures tumbled on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, pressured by slow demand and technical selling and as traders liquidated positions ahead of Thursday's first notice day for deliveries.

Chicago Board of Trade March and May corn futures and all wheat contracts fell to contract lows while soybeans declined to a three-week low.

"There's liquidation," said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago. "We pushed new lows in wheat and corn, sparking new selling and that is pretty much the story."

Chicago Board of Trade wheat Wv1 fell 2.8% to $5.61 a bushel. Corn Cv1 declined 1.7% to $4.55-1/2 a bushel after sinking to $4.53-3/4, the lowest for a most-active contract since December 2020. Soybeans Sv1 fell 0.1% to $13.29-1/4 a bushel after earlier sliding to their lowest since Nov. 2.

After trading settled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 50% of winter wheat received good-to-excellent ratings, one point higher than expectations from agriculture analysts.

Soybeans found some support out of Brazil, where 2023/24 planting had reached 74% of the expected area as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, making it the slowest progress in eight years as the country grapples with bad weather.

The market continues to closely monitor weather in the top exporter nation, where crop-threatening conditions remain in the forecast.

Some new demand for wheat was seen, with international tenders issued by Pakistan and Bangladesh. But cheap Black Sea wheat, especially from Russia, was tipped to win the business.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.