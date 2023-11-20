GRAINS-CBOT soybeans jump after insufficient Brazil rains

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose 2% on Monday, supported by brutally hot weather in Brazil that is likely to continue to stress crops despite some rains over the weekend coupled with the results of Sunday's presidential election in Argentina.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn rose more than 0.5%, while wheat declined 1.3%.

Downpours on Sunday in Brazil provided partial relief to the top soybean exporting nation, where hot conditions have brutalized crops in northern and central growing areas. But the rains were erratic, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather.

"There's still a huge amount of real estate that still needs a solid drink of water," Lerner said. He added that additional rains of up to 2 inches are in the forecast for the week, except for northeastern Brazil, which is expected to stay dry.

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting pace as of Thursday was the slowest for the period since 2019/20, consultancy AgRural said.

The soybean market was also assessing Sunday's presidential election in Argentina, the world's top soymeal and soyoil exporter. Agriculture analysts said Argentine farmers may hold onto soybeans rather than sell until they know whether the nation's new president Javier Milei will abandon the local peso currency in favor of the dollar.

CBOT December corn CZ3 settled up 2-1/2 cents at $4.69-1/2 per bushel. CBOT December soft red winter wheat WZ3 settled down 7-1/4 cents at $5.43-1/2 per bushel while K.C. and MGEX wheat set contract lows.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said exporters sold 104,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to Mexico.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

