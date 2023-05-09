GRAINS-CBOT corn, soybean, wheat futures fall on bearish weather

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures dropped on Tuesday, under pressure from a fast pace of planting across key production areas of the U.S. Midwest and an outlook for good growing weather once seeding is finished, traders said.

Soft red winter wheat futures also weakened, with the benchmark CBOT soft red winter wheat futures contract Wv1 dropping 1.6% due to good field conditions in the eastern U.S. Midwest where much of that crop is grown.

"Given the weather conditions in the United States largely being favorable, you are just not going to have buying interest," said Scott Harms, ag risk specialist at Archer Financial Services. "The corn market, the soybean market and the wheat market just does not have a friend right now."

K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts were firm due to dry soil limiting harvest potential in the U.S. Plains. MGEX spring wheat contracts also posted gains, with the market underpinned by planting delays in North Dakota.

CBOT July corn futures CN3 settled down 11-3/4 cents at $5.84-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soybean futures SN3 closed 19-1/2 cents lower at $14.14-1/4 a bushel.

The USDA said on Monday farmers had planted 35% of their intended soybean acreage as of May 7, the second fastest pace on record.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat WN3 was off 10-1/2 cents at $6.43-1/2 a bushel.

Grain markets eased from two-week highs hit on Monday when doubts about the continuation of the Black Sea corridor deal had supported prices.

The United Nations said inspections resumed of outbound vessels on Tuesday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

