GRAINS-Bargain buying lends support to U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures rose on Monday, with a round of bargain buying supporting commodities prices after a bearish global supply picture pushed prices sharply lower this month.

Concern about the deteriorating quality of the U.S. winter crop limited losses. The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its weekly ratings view of the wheat crop at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Another consignment of about 30,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat, believed to be from Poland, is expected to be shipped to the United States in June or July, European traders said on Monday. This followed two shipments earlier this year.

CBOT July soybeans SN3 were up 18-3/4 cent at $12.07-3/4 a bushel and CBOT July corn CN3 was up 21 cents at $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Sharon Singleton and Grant McCool)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.