GRAINS-Ample supply pushes CBOT soy toward fifth straight weekly loss

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly loss after the market set a two-year low in the previous session due to expectations for plentiful supplies.

Corn and wheat futures also traded higher, though corn remained near three-year lows.

All three markets have fallen around 6% this month, as rainfall in top soy producer Brazil and higher-than-expected U.S. inventories improved the supply outlook.

Short-covering, positioning and U.S. export demand helped the markets advance ahead of the weekend, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first U.S. soybean export sales under its daily reporting rules in a month. A weekly USDA report showed U.S. corn and wheat export sales for 2023-24 exceeded analysts' estimates in the week ended Jan. 11.

"USDA export sales were good for the grains and soybean meal, adding to the positive undertone," said Terry​ Reilly, senior agricultural strategist for Marex.

The most-active soybean Sv1 contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 5 cents at $12.18-1/2 a bushel by 10:45 a.m. CST (1645 GMT). The market fell to $12.01 on Thursday, the lowest since November 2021.

CBOT wheat Wv1 jumped 10 cents to $5.95-1/2 a bushel after slipping to a seven-week low of $5.73-1/4 on Thursday. Corn Cv1 was up 2-3/4 cents at $4.46-3/4 a bushel after hitting $4.36-3/4 on Thursday, the lowest since December 2020.

"Corn is finally finding buyers after nearly reaching 'oversold' technical conditions," said Kevin Stockard, commodity broker for CHS Hedging.

Traders continue to monitor crop conditions in South America, after analysts slashed estimates for Brazil's soybean crop due to earlier hot, dry weather. Drought fears have eased due to recent rains, though, and bumper harvests are expected elsewhere in South America such as Argentina.

"There are concerns over a large harvest coming from South America in the coming months," Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu, Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.