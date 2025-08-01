Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $482 million, or $9.97 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $9.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $9.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $4.55 billion from $4.31 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $482 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.97 vs. $9.51 last year. -Revenue: $4.55 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $17.9 - $18.2 Bln

