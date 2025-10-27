Grainger Welcomes Renters' Rights Bill, Citing Alignment With Build To Rent Strategy

(RTTNews) - Grainger plc. (GRI.L), UK-listed provider of private rental homes with a strong presence in the Build to Rent or BTR sector, announced that it has welcomed the progress of the Renters' Rights Bill, which has passed the House of Commons and is expected to receive Royal Assent by the end of 2025, with implementation anticipated in 2026.

Chief Executive Helen Gordon said the Bill represents a balanced approach to reforming the private rented sector. She highlighted the abolition of no-fault evictions, combined with court reform and clear procedures for addressing poor tenant behaviour, as key steps toward improving renter security while maintaining community standards.

Gordon also praised the Government's decision to keep rents aligned with the open market and rule out rent controls, noting this provides stability for investors and landlords while enhancing tenant rights and confidence.

Grainger sees the reforms as closely aligned with its business model, which focuses on delivering high-quality, mid-market rental homes with excellent service. The company also welcomed the Government's recognition of the BTR sector in the Bill's implementation plans and broader policy efforts to increase housing supply and streamline planning processes.

Grainger confirmed it is ready to implement the changes immediately if required, reflecting to its robust operational platform and high standards across its portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.