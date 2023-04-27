Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $488 million, or $9.61 per share. This compares with $366 million, or $7.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $4.09 million from $3.65 million last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $34.25 - $36.75 Full year revenue guidance: $16.2 - $16.8 Bln

