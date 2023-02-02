Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $384 million, or $7.54 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $5.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.80 billion from $3.36 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $384 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.54 vs. $5.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.

