Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $103 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $3.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $3.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $2.85 billion from $2.76 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $212 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.88 vs. $3.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.00 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.

