Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $240 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $4.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $3.02 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $4.52 vs. $4.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.15 -Revenue (Q3): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

