Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $114 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $260 million, or $4.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $3.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $2.84 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.75 vs. $4.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

