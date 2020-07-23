Markets
GWW

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $114 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $260 million, or $4.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $3.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $2.84 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.75 vs. $4.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GWW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular