Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q1 income in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $478 million, or $9.62 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $9.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $4.24 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $478 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $9.62 vs. $9.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $38.00 - $40.50 Full year revenue guidance: $17.2 - $17.7 Bln

