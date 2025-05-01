GRAINGER (W W Earnings Results: $GWW Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAINGER (W W ($GWW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $9.86 per share, beating estimates of $9.58 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $4,306,000,000, missing estimates of $4,360,180,231 by $-54,180,231.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GWW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GRAINGER (W W Insider Trading Activity
GRAINGER (W W insiders have traded $GWW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAIGE K ROBBINS (Sr. VP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,577 shares for an estimated $10,705,600.
- DEIDRA C MERRIWETHER (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,868 shares for an estimated $1,938,980.
- LAURIE R THOMSON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 459 shares for an estimated $491,528.
- KRANTZ NANCY L BERARDINELLI (Sr. VP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 253 shares for an estimated $301,706.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GRAINGER (W W Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 486 institutional investors add shares of GRAINGER (W W stock to their portfolio, and 568 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 369,854 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,844,608
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 193,660 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,127,323
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 175,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,635,830
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 139,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,860,786
- INVESCO LTD. added 115,290 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,521,424
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 112,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,053,600
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 99,884 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,282,730
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GRAINGER (W W Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GWW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
GRAINGER (W W Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/03/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GRAINGER (W W, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GWW forecast page.
GRAINGER (W W Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1033.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wolfe Research set a target price of $966.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.