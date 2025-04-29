GRAINGER (W W Earnings Preview: Recent $GWW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GRAINGER (W W ($GWW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,356,429,768 and earnings of $9.56 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GWW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GRAINGER (W W Insider Trading Activity

GRAINGER (W W insiders have traded $GWW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAIGE K ROBBINS (Sr. VP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,577 shares for an estimated $10,705,600 .

. DEIDRA C MERRIWETHER (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,868 shares for an estimated $1,938,980 .

. LAURIE R THOMSON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 459 shares for an estimated $491,528 .

. KRANTZ NANCY L BERARDINELLI (Sr. VP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 253 shares for an estimated $301,706.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GRAINGER (W W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of GRAINGER (W W stock to their portfolio, and 562 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GRAINGER (W W Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GWW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GRAINGER (W W Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/03/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GRAINGER (W W, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GWW forecast page.

GRAINGER (W W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1033.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wolfe Research set a target price of $966.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.