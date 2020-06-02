Grainger To Sell Fabory Group To Torqx Capital Partners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), a broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating or MRO products, said Tuesday it has agreed to sell Fabory Group to Dutch private equity firm Torqx Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

However, the transaction is not subject to any financing condition. The deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Grainger said it will continue to offer broad line MRO products to customers in Western Europe through Cromwell and Zoro, following the deal.

