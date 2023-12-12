News & Insights

Grainger To Sell E&R Industrial To Paradigm Equity Partners; Terms Undisclosed

December 12, 2023 — 08:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Grainger (GWW) said that it agreed to sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc. to Paradigm Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. Details of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

E&R Industrial became a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger Inc. in 2013.

Grainger noted that it will continue to serve customers with maintenance metalworking products, services and expertise while focusing on its core business of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services.

Customers will continue to have access to E&R's assortment when purchasing through Grainger, while E&R customers will have access to Grainger's MRO-leading assortment when purchasing through E&R.

Stocks mentioned

