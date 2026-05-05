Grainger Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWW’s sales is pegged at $4.57 billion, indicating 6.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.20 per share. The consensus estimate for GWW’s earnings has moved up 0.1% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

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GWW’s Earnings Surprise History

Grainger’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 1.7%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Grainger

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GWW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Grainger has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: GWW currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped GWW’s Q1 Performance

Grainger is anticipated to have witnessed strong growth in core product sales for the past few quarters. GWW has been focusing on enhancing the end-to-end customer experience through investments in its e-commerce and digital capabilities, while executing supply-chain improvement initiatives. These factors are likely to have contributed to its quarterly performance. We expect organic daily sales growth of 7.8%.



The company’s High-Touch Solutions North America segment is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, transportation and heavy manufacturing; strong revenue growth across its North America regions; and an expansion in the number of large and midsize customers. Our model projects quarterly organic daily sales growth of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported level.



We expect the segment’s sales to be $3.61 billion for the first quarter, suggesting 6.4% growth from the first-quarter 2025 reported level.



GWW’s Endless Assortment segment is likely to have benefited from robust customer acquisition and repeat business.

Our model predicts quarterly organic daily sales to grow 13.3% from the prior-year reported level. Customer growth at MonotaRO is expected to have positively impacted the segment’s sales. Our model predicts the Endless Assortment segment’s sales to be $929 million, indicating a 12.2% rally from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, GWW has been witnessing elevated material and freight costs for some time. This, coupled with higher operating costs and incremental SG&A costs from higher technology investments, is likely to have negatively impacted its margins.

Grainger Stock’s Price Performance

GWW shares have gained 8.2% in a year against the industry’s 4.3% loss. In comparison, the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector has returned 33.9% and the S&P 500 grew 34.4%.

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Performances of Other Industrial Services Stocks

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended on Feb. 28, 2026) adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line increased 13.9% year over year.



MSC Industrial generated sales of around $918 million in the quarter under review, up 2.9% from $935 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $934 million.



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 45 cents. The company posted a loss of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SiteOne Landscape Supply generated sales of around $940 million in the quarter under review, up 0.1% from $939 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985 million.

Industrial Services Stock Awaiting Results

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN is anticipated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudson’s EPS is pegged at 5 cents for the first quarter, implying a decline of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Hudson Industrial’s total sales is pinned at $57 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

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W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.