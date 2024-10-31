Grainger reports Q3 EPS $9.87, consensus $9.97

Reports Q3 revenue $4.39B, consensus $4.4B. “From helping customers respond to natural disasters to supporting their safety needs, the team remains sharply focused on providing a flawless experience. As a result, throughout the third quarter, our customer relationships grew and results remained solid amidst a slow, but steady demand market, ” said D.G. Macpherson, CEO. “As we close out 2024, we are confident in our ability to execute well, meet our goals and drive results for all stakeholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.