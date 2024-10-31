News & Insights

Grainger reports Q3 EPS $9.87, consensus $9.97

October 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $4.39B, consensus $4.4B. “From helping customers respond to natural disasters to supporting their safety needs, the team remains sharply focused on providing a flawless experience. As a result, throughout the third quarter, our customer relationships grew and results remained solid amidst a slow, but steady demand market, ” said D.G. Macpherson, CEO. “As we close out 2024, we are confident in our ability to execute well, meet our goals and drive results for all stakeholders.”

