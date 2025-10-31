Grainger Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) has reported earnings per share (EPS) of $10.21 in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.93. The bottom line improved 3.4% year over year, aided by the solid performances of the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments.

Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 6.1% year over year to $4.66 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion. Daily sales increased 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had predicted daily sales growth of 5.5% for the quarter.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

Grainger’s Q3 Segmental Performance

The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment’s daily sales rose 3.4% in the quarter from the third quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by volume growth and improving price contribution. Our model predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 3.2% for the quarter.

The Endless Assortment segment’s daily sales moved up 18.2% in the quarter due to solid performance at both MonotaRO and Zoro. Our model predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 15.4% for the quarter.

GWW’s Q3 Operational Update

The cost of sales climbed 7.2% year over year to $2.86 billion. The gross profit rose 4.5% year over year to $1.8 billion. The gross margin was 38.6% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 39.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 24.5% year over year to $1.29 billion. Grainger’s operating income in the quarter was down 25.5% year over year to $511 million. The operating margin was 15.2% compared with 15.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Grainger’s Q3 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.54 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, down from $1.04 billion at the 2024 end. The cash flow from operating activities was $597 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $611 million in the prior-year quarter.

The long-term debt was $2.34 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $2.28 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Grainger returned $399 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the reported quarter.

GWW Updates 2025 Outlook

GWW expects net sales of $17.8-$18.0 billion, updated from the prior stated $17.9-$18.2 million. Sales growth is anticipated to be 3.9-4.7%. Daily sales growth is envisioned at 4.4-5.1% compared with the earlier mentioned 4.5-6%. EPS is expected to be $39.00-$39.75 compared with the prior stated $38.50-$40.25.

Grainger Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 12.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GWW’s Zacks Rank

Grainger currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. ( MSM ) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.09, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line increased 6% year over year.

MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $978 million in the quarter under review, up 2.7% from $952 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. ( SITE ) recorded an adjusted EPS of $1.31 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The company posted earnings of 97 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024.

SiteOne Landscape registered revenues of $1.26 billion for the September-end quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The top line rose 4% year over year.

Industrial Services Stock Awaiting Results

Hillenbrand, Inc. ( HI ) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HI’s EPS is pegged at 62 cents for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a decline of 38.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $558.9 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 33.3%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.