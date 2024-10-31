Grainger Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Increase Y/Y

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.87 in third-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.98. However, the bottom line improved 4.7% year over year, aided by the strong performances of the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 4.3% year over year to $4.39 billion. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion. Daily sales increased 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. We had predicted daily sales growth of 2.8% for the quarter.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

Grainger’s Q3 Segmental Performance

The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment’s daily sales rose 1.7% in the quarter from the third quarter of 2023. The upside was driven by growth in all geographies and included broad-based gains across most customer end markets. Our model had predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 2.3% for the quarter.



The Endless Assortment segment’s daily sales moved up 6.4% in the quarter due to increased customer acquisitions across the segment and enterprise customer growth at MonotaRO. Our model predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 4.4% for the quarter.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

GWW’s Q3 Operational Update

The cost of sales climbed 4.5% year over year to $2.67 billion. The gross profit rose 3.9% year over year to $1.7 billion. The gross margin was 39.2% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 39.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 4.7% year over year to $1.03 billion. Grainger’s operating income in the quarter was up 2.8% year over year to $686 million. The operating margin was 15.6% compared with 15.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Grainger’s Q3 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.45 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.66 billion at the end of 2023. The cash flow from operating activities was $611 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $523 million in the prior-year quarter.



The long-term debt was $2.28 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $2.27 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Grainger returned $328 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the reported quarter.

GWW’s 2024 Outlook

GWW expects net sales between $17.1 billion and $17.3 billion, updated from the prior stated $17.0-$17.3 billion. Sales growth is anticipated at 4-4.75%, updated from 3.2-5.2%. Daily sales growth is envisioned at 4.5-5.25% compared with the earlier mentioned 4-6%. EPS is expected to be $38.65-$39.35 compared with the prior stated $38.00-$39.50.

Grainger’s Price Performance

In the past year, Grainger’s shares have gained 49.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GWW’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Grainger’s Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended on Aug. 31, 2024) adjusted EPS of $1.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The bottom line decreased 37% year over year.



MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $952 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $959 million.



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE recorded an adjusted EPS of 97 cents in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The company posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2023.



SITE registered revenues of $1.21 billion for the September-end quarter of 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. The top line rose 2.4% year over year.

Industrial Services Stock Awaiting Results

Hillenbrand, Inc. HI is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov. 13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HI’s EPS is pegged at 93 cents for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a decline of 17.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $796.8 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.