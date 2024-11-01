News & Insights

Stocks

Grainger price target raised to $1,125 from $1,018 at RBC Capital

November 01, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Grainger (GWW) to $1,125 from $1,018 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a “clean” quarter, with consistent mid-single-digit daily organic sales each month of Q3 and October growth shaping up similarly up 4.0%-4.5%, excluding some hurricane-related sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note. If investors were looking for pockets of short-cycle weakness, they would be hard-pressed to find them, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.