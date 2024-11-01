Grainger price target raised to $1,125 from $1,018 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Grainger (GWW) to $1,125 from $1,018 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a “clean” quarter, with consistent mid-single-digit daily organic sales each month of Q3 and October growth shaping up similarly up 4.0%-4.5%, excluding some hurricane-related sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note. If investors were looking for pockets of short-cycle weakness, they would be hard-pressed to find them, the firm added.

